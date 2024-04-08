CIBIL: 8 key indicators of a good credit score that you need to be aware of
A good CIBIL score usually has a history of timely payments, responsible credit utilisation, a diverse credit mix, and limited inquiries, with no defaults.
A good CIBIL score, or credit score, is indispensable to procure loans and credit cards at favourable terms. CIBIL is one of the key credit bureaus in India which assesses creditworthiness based on a slew of factors which include payment history, credit utilisation ratio, credit mix, length of credit history and credit inquiries, among others.