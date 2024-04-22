Active Stocks
CIBIL: Does joint loan account impact your credit score?

Having a joint loan is like a civil partnership. Joint loan accounts impact your CIBIL score in a number of ways. When a joint loan account witnesses good credit behaviour, it impacts the CIBIL scores of all the parties in a positive way. And when the joint loan account sees defaults on payments, the CIBIL scores of all the parties stand to suffer. 

Joint loan account impacts your CIBIL score:

Positive impact: Let us suppose the joint account is managed responsibly, wherein timely payments are made. It would have a positive impact on the CIBIL scores of all account holders. Thereby, positive payment history and responsible credit behaviour are reported to CIBIL, which can boost the credit profiles of all individuals associated with the account.

Negative impact: On the other hand, if the joint account entails defaults in payments, high balances, or missed payments, it can harm the credit scores of all parties involved. 

Late payments or defaults on the joint account will be reflected in the credit reports of all individuals associated with the account, potentially lowering their CIBIL scores.

It’s important to note that in India, lenders often consider the credit histories of all individuals associated with a joint account when making lending decisions, so managing joint accounts responsibly is crucial for maintaining good credit scores for all parties involved.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Does applying for new loan impact the credit score?

Each time you apply for credit, it triggers a hard inquiry that can temporarily lower your credit score. So, it is advisable to limit new credit applications, particularly if you’re planning to take out a significant loan soon.

Is it important to diversify your credit mix?

It is advisable to have a mix of different types of credit accounts, such as credit cards, loans, and collaterals, which can positively impact your credit score. 

What is the purpose of checking the credit score?

It is considered vital to check the credit score which can help you monitor your financial health.

How can you improve the credit score?

You can work on improving your credit score by making timely payments, reducing outstanding debt, and maintaining a healthy credit utilisation ratio (CUR) before applying for a loan. 

Does being a guarantor impact your debt burden?

Being a guarantor doesn't raise the debt burden but is seen as a potential debt. However, the lenders can consider the guaranteed amount while determining borrower's creditworthiness.

