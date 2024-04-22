CIBIL: Does joint loan account impact your credit score?
Let us suppose the joint account is managed responsibly, wherein timely payments are made. It would have a positive impact on the CIBIL scores of all account holders.
Having a joint loan is like a civil partnership. Joint loan accounts impact your CIBIL score in a number of ways. When a joint loan account witnesses good credit behaviour, it impacts the CIBIL scores of all the parties in a positive way. And when the joint loan account sees defaults on payments, the CIBIL scores of all the parties stand to suffer.