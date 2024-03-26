In order to check the credit score from a credit bureau such as CIBIL , one requires to enter PAN, or Permanent Account Number, which is linked to the bank accounts and primarily used as an identity document for income tax -related purposes.

Notably, one doesn’t necessarily need a PAN card to check their credit score in India.

One can follow these steps:

Use other identity documents: While applying for the credit score, one can utilise alternative identification documents such as passport, voter ID, driver’s license in place of a PAN card.

These documents along with your basic information such as name, date of birth, and address will be used to locate your credit report.

Credit bureaus website: Credit bureaus such as CIBIL allow borrowers to check credit scores on their portals.

They usually have a section for checking scores without a PAN card. So, you will have to share your details and chosen ID proof information.

These are some things to keep in mind:

1. The process might take slightly longer compared to using a PAN card.

2. It’s recommended to check the specific requirements and fees on the credit bureau website you plan to use.

3. Some mobile apps partnered with credit bureaus allow users to check their credit scores. These apps may have alternative methods for identity verification, so check if they accept other documents besides PAN card.

Frequently Asked Questions:

In order to maintain a good credit score, is this important to pay each bill on time?

Payment history is a significant factor in determining your credit score. Even a single missed or late payment can negatively impact your score.

Is payment of debt enough to maintain a good CIBIL score?

Paying off debt is indispensable to maintain a good credit score. However, it is a responsible financial management that leads to a good CIBIL score.

How does hard inquiry impact your CIBIL score?

Each new credit application results in a hard inquiry on your credit report, which can temporarily lower your credit score.

Which are the documents one can use to check CIBIL score without a PAN?

While applying for the credit score, one can utilise alternative identification documents such as passport, voter ID, driver’s license instead of a PAN card.

What are the tried and tested ways to raise your credit score?

You can improve your credit score by regularly paying bills and keeping credit card balances low, and avoiding to open too many new accounts.

