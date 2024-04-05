CIBIL: How to rebuild your credit score after bankruptcy? Here are 7 effective ways
Secured credit cards are meant for individuals who have poor or no credit history. You will need to give a security deposit, that serves as your credit limit. Use the card responsibly by making small purchases and paying off the balance in full each month to show responsible credit usage.
To rebuild your CIBIL score after insolvency, also known as bankruptcy, is a gradual process, but it’s certainly doable with disciplined financial habits. You need to review your credit report, clear your bills on time, keep your credit utilisation low.
