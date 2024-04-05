Your credit score, or CIBIL score , is influenced by a slew of factors that are related to your credit history and financial behaviour. At the same time, it is not influenced by any of the other factors such as your marital status, or salary or employment status, or whether you have an insurance policy or not.

Let us suppose, a Delhi-based school teacher Ajay Misha teaches in a private school as a middle school teacher for a paltry salary. He hails from a small village in UP but shifted to Delhi a couple of years ago.

His low salary and employment with a private school have no bearing whatsoever on his credit score which may still be high so long as he is regular in his credit card payment.

Some factors which do not affect your CIBIL score:

Income level: Your income level does not directly affect your CIBIL score. However, it indirectly influences your creditworthiness as lenders assess your ability to repay loans based on your income.

Employment status: Whether you are employed, self-employed, or unemployed, it does not directly affect your CIBIL score. However, your employment status might impact your ability to obtain credit.

Savings: Details about your savings accounts, investments, or assets are not considered in calculating your CIBIL score.

Insurance policies: Having or not having insurance policies, such as life insurance, health insurance, or car insurance, does not influence your CIBIL score.

Utility bills: Payment of utility bills such as electricity, water, or gas bills typically does not impact your credit score unless they are in default and referred to a collection agency.

Social media activity: Your social media presence, activities, or behaviour do not affect your CIBIL score.

It is vital to note that while these factors do not directly impact your CIBIL score, they may still be considered by lenders when evaluating your creditworthiness through other means.

Your credit score is essentially based on these factors: credit history, repayment behaviour, credit utilisation, debts, and other financial factors.

Frequently Asked Questions:

How often should you check your credit score?

Most experts recommend to check the credit score at least once a year.

Does checking your credit score hurt it?

Checking your CIBIL score, also known as a soft inquiry, does not affect your score.

In order to maintain a good credit score, is it important to pay bills on time?

Payment history is a significant factor in determining your credit score. Even a single missed or late payment can negatively impact your score.

Is payment of debt enough to maintain a good CIBIL score?

Paying off debt is indispensable to maintain a good credit score. However, it is a responsible financial management that leads to a good CIBIL score.

Can there be mistakes in credit reports?

It is not uncommon to spot mistakes on credit reports. So, regularly checking your credit score allows you to spot any errors, such as inaccuracies in personal information or incorrect reporting of accounts or payments.

