CIBIL score: 6 factors including salary, employment status have no bearing on it
There are a number of factors not affecting your credit score such as salary level, employment status, savings, insurance policies, utility bills and social media activity.
Your credit score, or CIBIL score, is influenced by a slew of factors that are related to your credit history and financial behaviour. At the same time, it is not influenced by any of the other factors such as your marital status, or salary or employment status, or whether you have an insurance policy or not.