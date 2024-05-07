Faced a financial setback? Here are 6 steps to follow to improve your CIBIL score
It takes time to improve your CIBIL score after a financial setback. Borrowers should take a number of steps which include monitoring their score, paying bills on time, reducing their credit card balances and avoiding to open multiple new accounts.
Improving your CIBIL score after a financial setback will take time and discipline, but it's definitely achievable with consistent effort. One of the key things to do is to avoid opening multiple new accounts since opening several new accounts in a short span can lead to financial instability and may lower your CIBIL score. So, you should apply for new credit sporadically and only if necessary.