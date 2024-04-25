CIBIL: How to improve your credit score with a mortgage loan?
Making regular mortgage payments demonstrates to credit bureaus that you are a responsible borrower. This positive payment history can have a significant impact on improving your credit score.
Taking a mortgage and managing it in a responsible way can improve your CIBIL score. By raising a home loan or taking a loan against a property, you can lengthen your credit history, which is an important factor in credit scoring models.
