CIBIL: Opting for balance transfer on credit cards? 4 primary ways to ensure it doesn't affect your credit score
When you apply for a new credit card for balance transfers, try to choose offers where you have a high chances of approval. Applying for multiple credit cards within a short period can negatively impact your CIBIL score due to hard inquiries
Balance transfer on credit cards means moving the outstanding debt of one or more credit cards onto a new card which has a lower interest rate. This can be a useful tool for managing debt but it’s important to understand that this may affect your credit score, also known as CIBIL score, to some extent.