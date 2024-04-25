CIBIL score: What are the consequences of having no credit history?
If a borrower has no credit score or history, banks may consider him/her as a higher risk borrower since they have no past data to evaluate their creditworthiness.
Having no CIBIL score, or a credit file with limited credit history, can lead to a number of consequences. Banks usually subject applicants with no credit history to additional layer of scrutiny. Alternatively, they can even ask for additional documentation to evaluate their creditworthiness. This tends to make the application process lengthier and cumbersome.