Citi launches Strata Elite Card to rival Amex and Chase: From benefits, costs and perks — Here's all you need to know

Citigroup has become a latest entrant to join the competitive luxury credit card market with its new Strata Elite Card.
This latest offering is the bank's attempt to grab a piece of the high-fee, high-rewards credit card market that is currently dominated by American Express' Platinum Card and JPMorgan Chase's Sapphire Reserve Card.
The Strata elite card is priced at an annual fee of $595, which is less than the Platinum Card and the Sapphire Reserve Card. The cost can also unlock almost $1,500 in value if used to its maximum potential.
The new launch also aims to be a strong contender by offering:
This is not Citi’s first foray into the high-end credit card market. In 2013, the company launched the Citi Prestige card which won high praise from travel fanatics when it debuted for its hefty rewards program and perks.
However, its prestige was short-lived. The release of Chase’s instant hit Sapphire Reserve Card in 2016 and subsequent overhauls to the Amex Platinum Card led to the Prestige Card losing its competitive edge.
Citi stopped allowing new applications for Prestige in 2021, but the card's benefits still exist for customers carrying the card.
The Strata Elite card is entering a highly competitive marketplace. Other than the Platinum Card and Sapphire Reserve, there are other rewards-heavy cards like Capital One's Venture X Card and an upcoming high-rewards card from Bilt early next year.
Chase recently raised the annual fee on Sapphire Reserve to $795 in June, and American Express has signaled upcoming revisions to the Platinum Card's rewards and perks later this year.
A customer who ends up carrying two of these high-fee cards can quickly spend more than $1,000 on annual fees. So far, credit card companies have been able to justify these fees by giving lucrative perks, like travel or other spending credits, and generous rewards programs, effectively marketing them as a high-end subscription plan.
