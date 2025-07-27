Citi launches Strata Elite Card to rival Amex and Chase: From benefits, costs and perks — Here's all you need to know

The new Strata Elite Card by Citigroup, with a $595 annual fee, seeks to disrupt the luxury credit card market. It promises huge rewards for travel and dining, positioning itself against competitors like the American Express Platinum Card.

Eshita Gain
Updated27 Jul 2025, 09:35 PM IST
Citigroup launches Strata Elite card to compete with AmEx and Chase. Details here
Citigroup launches Strata Elite card to compete with AmEx and Chase. Details here (Market Watch)

Citigroup has become a latest entrant to join the competitive luxury credit card market with its new Strata Elite Card.

This latest offering is the bank's attempt to grab a piece of the high-fee, high-rewards credit card market that is currently dominated by American Express' Platinum Card and JPMorgan Chase's Sapphire Reserve Card.

Strata Elite: Costs, perks and benefits

The Strata elite card is priced at an annual fee of $595, which is less than the Platinum Card and the Sapphire Reserve Card. The cost can also unlock almost $1,500 in value if used to its maximum potential.

The new launch also aims to be a strong contender by offering:

  • Points rewards: The card provides points for everyday spending, however a customer can earn largest points for certain types of spending, like hotels, car rents, air travel as well as restaurant dining at peak weekend times.

Rewards for each dollar spent on different bookings.
  • Generous credits: The card provides a $300 hotel credit and a $200 “splurge” credit usable at brands like Best Buy, Live Nation and others.
  • Travel rewards: The most significant earning potential comes from booking travel through Citi's new travel portal, which gives 12 times points on Citi's “Thank You” rewards programme. The perks also include four passes per year to airport lounges for customers who fly with American Airlines.

 

Citi’s history in the premium card space

This is not Citi’s first foray into the high-end credit card market. In 2013, the company launched the Citi Prestige card which won high praise from travel fanatics when it debuted for its hefty rewards program and perks.

However, its prestige was short-lived. The release of Chase’s instant hit Sapphire Reserve Card in 2016 and subsequent overhauls to the Amex Platinum Card led to the Prestige Card losing its competitive edge.

Also Read | Amex to Pay $230 Million Over Prior Sales Practices

Citi stopped allowing new applications for Prestige in 2021, but the card's benefits still exist for customers carrying the card.

Intense competition ahead for Citi’s Strata Elite card

The Strata Elite card is entering a highly competitive marketplace. Other than the Platinum Card and Sapphire Reserve, there are other rewards-heavy cards like Capital One's Venture X Card and an upcoming high-rewards card from Bilt early next year.

Chase recently raised the annual fee on Sapphire Reserve to $795 in June, and American Express has signaled upcoming revisions to the Platinum Card's rewards and perks later this year.

Also Read | 5 luxury credit cards users can explore for bountiful of benefits. Check details

A customer who ends up carrying two of these high-fee cards can quickly spend more than $1,000 on annual fees. So far, credit card companies have been able to justify these fees by giving lucrative perks, like travel or other spending credits, and generous rewards programs, effectively marketing them as a high-end subscription plan.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyCiti launches Strata Elite Card to rival Amex and Chase: From benefits, costs and perks — Here's all you need to know
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.