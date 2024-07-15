Citi-Axis Bank credit card transition completes today: Billing cycle, reward points — what will change and what won’t

  • Axis Bank will complete the transition of Citi's credit card portfolio today. Axis Bank acquired Citibank’s India consumer business in March 2023.

Written By Riya R Alex
First Published15 Jul 2024, 03:49 PM IST
Axis Bank will finish Citi's credit card transition today.
Axis Bank will finish Citi’s credit card transition today.(REUTERS)

Axis Bank will complete Citi’s credit card portfolio migration on July 15. While this is a major shift for Citi credit cardholders, Axis Bank has assured them that the transition will be smooth. In March 2023, Axis Bank acquired Citibank’s India consumer business for 11,603 crore.

Here’s how the transition will change credit card transactions and products:

Old productNew product
Citi Rewards Credit CardAxis BankREWARDS Credit Card
IndianOil Citi Credit CardINDIANOIL AXIS BANK PREMIUM Credit Card
Citi PremierMiles Credit CardAxis BankHORIZON Credit Card
Citi Cash Back Credit CardAxis BankCASHBACK Credit Card
Citi Prestige Credit CardAxis BankOLYMPUS Credit Card
Citi Business Credit CardAxis BankREWARDS Credit Card
IndianOil CitiBusiness Credit CardINDIANOIL AXIS BANK PREMIUM Credit Card
IKEA Family Credit Card by CitiIKEA Family Credit Card by Axis Bank

 

Transactions and card details

Axis Bank said that the changes will be minimal post-transition.

The PIN, card number, expiry date, and CVV will remain the same for users. There will be no change in card controls and limits in transactions including ATM, point-of-sale, e-commerce, etc. Outstanding balances, EMIs, annual fees and spend-based fee waivers will also remain the same.

The billing cycle, including the statement generation date and payment due date, will be the same.

However, the payment channel will change from Citibank to Axis Bank. Customers will have to use the Axis Mobile app to avail digital banking services.

Alerts and customer service

From now on, customer service support will be available through Axis Bank Phone Banking. All alerts and payment authentication details will be branded with Axis Bank.

Reward points

All unredeemed reward points will now be called Axis EDGE REWARD Points or EDGE Miles. There will be no change in the value of these reward points after the transition.

Points collected until the transition date will not expire, whereas points collected after the transition will expire after three years if there is no transaction or no login in the EDGE Rewards portal in a year.

 

e-NACH

For existing e-NACH mandates for card repayment, for timely credit to the credit card account, Axis Bank will present three days prior to the due date.

