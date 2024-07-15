Axis Bank will complete Citi’s credit card portfolio migration on July 15. While this is a major shift for Citi credit cardholders, Axis Bank has assured them that the transition will be smooth. In March 2023, Axis Bank acquired Citibank’s India consumer business for ₹11,603 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s how the transition will change credit card transactions and products:

Old product New product Citi Rewards Credit Card Axis BankREWARDS Credit Card IndianOil Citi Credit Card INDIANOIL AXIS BANK PREMIUM Credit Card Citi PremierMiles Credit Card Axis BankHORIZON Credit Card Citi Cash Back Credit Card Axis BankCASHBACK Credit Card Citi Prestige Credit Card Axis BankOLYMPUS Credit Card Citi Business Credit Card Axis BankREWARDS Credit Card IndianOil CitiBusiness Credit Card INDIANOIL AXIS BANK PREMIUM Credit Card IKEA Family Credit Card by Citi IKEA Family Credit Card by Axis Bank

Transactions and card details Axis Bank said that the changes will be minimal post-transition.

The PIN, card number, expiry date, and CVV will remain the same for users. There will be no change in card controls and limits in transactions including ATM, point-of-sale, e-commerce, etc. Outstanding balances, EMIs, annual fees and spend-based fee waivers will also remain the same.

The billing cycle, including the statement generation date and payment due date, will be the same.

However, the payment channel will change from Citibank to Axis Bank. Customers will have to use the Axis Mobile app to avail digital banking services.

Alerts and customer service From now on, customer service support will be available through Axis Bank Phone Banking. All alerts and payment authentication details will be branded with Axis Bank.

Reward points All unredeemed reward points will now be called Axis EDGE REWARD Points or EDGE Miles. There will be no change in the value of these reward points after the transition.

Points collected until the transition date will not expire, whereas points collected after the transition will expire after three years if there is no transaction or no login in the EDGE Rewards portal in a year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

e-NACH For existing e-NACH mandates for card repayment, for timely credit to the credit card account, Axis Bank will present three days prior to the due date.

