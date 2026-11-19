City Union Bank in an exchange filing on Wednesday, informed about an incident involving unauthorised transaction through National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system in a customer account on 16 November 2026.
The private sector lender added that pursuant to SEBI regulations, it took “necessary steps to investigate and respond to the incident, immediately upon becoming aware of the incident”.
At time of writing, shares of City Union Bank were trading at ₹231.38 apiece, down -0.82 or -0.35% today, on 19 November, since market open. It closed the previous session at ₹232.20 apiece, opened at ₹231.90 and touched high of ₹233.37 during the day.
According to the bank, it acted as per regulations. This includes:
According to the statement dated 18 November 2026, the bank said that there was no material impact of this incident on its core business operations, financial performance or business continuity.
“The Bank's core business functions continue to operate normally without disruptions. We reassure that the Bank continues to monitor the situation closely and take all appropriate measures in accordance with the applicable statutory and regulatory requirements,” it said.
Adding, “The matter is being analysed to ascertain the root cause, and necessary corrective measures are being undertaken and hence, this disclosure is being made to the exchange today.”
Taking into consideration the lender's statement and notice to the exchanges, there is no change to NEFT, RTGS or other bank transactions or related services for other accountholders of City Union Bank.
The gateway was closed only for the one account in question and services for other accountholders is set to continue as usual.
The lender released its Q2 results on 28 October, reporting a 26% rise in net profit at ₹416 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026, according to a PTI report. This is compared to net profit of ₹329 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.
Interest income grew 27% to ₹2,092 crore in Q2FY27, up from ₹1,653 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26; and net non-performing assets improved to 0.48% year-on-year in Q2FY27, from 0.90% in the year-ago period.
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