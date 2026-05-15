The Senate Banking Committee advanced a landmark digital asset market structure bill Thursday after months of negotiations, signaling fresh momentum for the long-stalled measure.

The so-called Clarity Act would establish the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as the primary regulator for large parts of the crypto industry while the Securities and Exchange Commission would retain authority to oversee digital securities. The bill now heads to the Senate floor, where lawmakers will need to combine it with another version from the Agriculture Committee, which has jurisdiction over the CFTC.

The bipartisan committee vote will likely be cheered by the crypto industry, which has long-sought to create clear rules for the digital asset space, but the bill still faces challenges.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the Clarity Act and what does it aim to do for the crypto market? ⌵ The Clarity Act is a digital asset market structure bill that aims to establish clear rules for the crypto industry. It designates the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as the primary regulator for large parts of the crypto industry, while the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would oversee digital securities. 2 What are the key regulatory bodies involved in the Clarity Act? ⌵ The Clarity Act designates the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as the primary regulator for many crypto assets. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would retain authority over digital securities. 3 What was the compromise reached regarding stablecoin rewards in the Clarity Act? ⌵ The Clarity Act allows crypto firms to offer rewards for using stablecoins for payments or transactions. However, it prohibits rewards for activities that resemble traditional account deposits, addressing concerns about deposit flight from banks. 4 What challenges exist in creating gold-backed stablecoins in India? ⌵ The primary challenge in India is the nature of its gold holdings, which are largely jewelry and heirlooms, not standardized investment-grade gold. This fragmented form makes it difficult to pool, verify, and store uniformly for stablecoin backing. 5 Why are some crypto enthusiasts moving away from Bitcoin? ⌵ Some crypto enthusiasts are moving away from Bitcoin because it has become mainstream, leading to a loss of privacy. Others are disenchanted with celebrity endorsements or the token's price performance, seeking the anonymity offered by other digital tokens like Zcash.

It’s unclear whether senators, in consultation with the White House, will be able to hash out a bipartisan ethics provision meant to limit government officials’ ability to profit from crypto-linked business. Those ethical concerns largely target President Donald Trump, whose family’s wealth has been transformed by digital assets.

Stablecoin Rewards The committee vote came after a bipartisan compromise was brokered by Senators Thom Tillis and Angela Alsobrooks following months of back-and-forth negotiations among lawmakers, bank groups and crypto firms. Those talks centered on the ability of crypto exchanges to offer rewards to customers for holding stablecoins, a type of crypto token whose value is pegged to assets like the US dollar.

An earlier effort to hold a committee vote in January was derailed when Coinbase Global Inc. CEO Brian Armstrong withdrew his support over attempts to limit those rewards.