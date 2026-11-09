Claude Personal Finance vs ChatGPT Finances: 5 key differences in privacy, features and bank access

Anthropic and OpenAI are competing to make personal finance management easier with their respective AI-powered tools, Claude Personal Finance and ChatGPT Finances. Claude's new capability is designed to assist users in managing their finances, understanding transactions, and planning for financial objectives, as announced recently by Anthropic. In May 2026, OpenAI rolled out its Finances feature, which can be accessed using ChatGPT. Both are financial services tools that use Plaid to access users' bank accounts and offer financial insights, but their data privacy policies and approach to financial services set them apart.

The two AI assistants can review spending habits, monitor investments and guide users in making plans, buying homes and other significant expenses. Neither is intended to substitute a professional financial advisor. Both provide a read-only view of financial accounts linked to your account but have different defaults when it comes to how user information is managed. Here is a closer look at how the two platforms compare.

Claude Personal Finance vs ChatGPT Finances: What can they do? Both platforms offer some of the common financial management tasks. Users can ask Claude and ChatGPT questions regarding budget, savings goals, investments, and large purchases. They also have the ability to create visual dashboards to get an understanding of monthly costs, spending patterns and financial achievements.

It's unclear whether both Anthropic and OpenAI use Plaid to connect bank accounts. This enables users to connect accounts from compatible financial institutions, such as Bank of America, Capital One and Chase.

The access remains read-only, which means neither chatbot can transfer money or modify account details. According to Anthropic, Claude has access to bank names, account names, account types, the last four digits of an account number, balances, credit limits, and up to 2 years of transaction history. OpenAI's Finances function is able to pull account balances, transactions, investments and liabilities.

Also Read | Anthropic's Claude can access your bank statements and analyse expenses

Privacy settings: Where Claude has an advantage The main difference between the two services lies in how they deal with financial information and user data.

Anthropic says conversations within Claude's Personal Finance hub are not used to train its AI models by default. Removing a bank account also means that Claude won't be able to use the feature to access financial data previously shared with the user.

OpenAI, meanwhile, follows the user's existing ChatGPT data controls for conversations involving connected financial accounts. It is enabled by default; users will need to go to Settings and turn off the 'Improve the model for everyone' option if they would not want their conversations to be used for model improvement.

The financial account data will also be removed from OpenAI systems within 30 days of the user disconnecting the account, OpenAI states.

Ads and financial services: How the approaches differ Anthropic also focused its offering on a "disconnect" from finance product promotion. According to the company, there are no advertisements or suggestions in Claude Personal Finance. It also does not have its own credit cards, loans or savings accounts.

There is no clear advertising policy specified for OpenAI's Finances feature. However, the company began testing advertisements on selected lower-priced ChatGPT plans in January 2026.

What's next for Claude and ChatGPT's finance tools? OpenAI is aiming to expand the financial powers of ChatGPT with a tie-up with Intuit. The partnership is anticipated to provide more assistance with credit card applications and tax questions, among other services.

Anthropic, in turn, is aiming to partner with banks, wealth managers and other financial services firms to enhance Claude Personal Finance.