Claude Personal Finance vs ChatGPT Finances: 5 key differences in privacy, features and bank access

Anthropic and OpenAI are competing to make personal finance management easier with their respective AI-powered tools, Claude Personal Finance and ChatGPT Finances. Claude's new capability is designed to assist users in managing their finances, understanding transactions, and planning for financial objectives, as announced recently by Anthropic. In May 2026, OpenAI rolled out its Finances feature, which can be accessed using ChatGPT. Both are financial services tools that use Plaid to access users' bank accounts and offer financial insights, but their data privacy policies and approach to financial services set them apart.
The two AI assistants can review spending habits, monitor investments and guide users in making plans, buying homes and other significant expenses. Neither is intended to substitute a professional financial advisor. Both provide a read-only view of financial accounts linked to your account but have different defaults when it comes to how user information is managed. Here is a closer look at how the two platforms compare.
Both platforms offer some of the common financial management tasks. Users can ask Claude and ChatGPT questions regarding budget, savings goals, investments, and large purchases. They also have the ability to create visual dashboards to get an understanding of monthly costs, spending patterns and financial achievements.
It's unclear whether both Anthropic and OpenAI use Plaid to connect bank accounts. This enables users to connect accounts from compatible financial institutions, such as Bank of America, Capital One and Chase.
The access remains read-only, which means neither chatbot can transfer money or modify account details. According to Anthropic, Claude has access to bank names, account names, account types, the last four digits of an account number, balances, credit limits, and up to 2 years of transaction history. OpenAI's Finances function is able to pull account balances, transactions, investments and liabilities.
The main difference between the two services lies in how they deal with financial information and user data.
Anthropic says conversations within Claude's Personal Finance hub are not used to train its AI models by default. Removing a bank account also means that Claude won't be able to use the feature to access financial data previously shared with the user.
OpenAI, meanwhile, follows the user's existing ChatGPT data controls for conversations involving connected financial accounts. It is enabled by default; users will need to go to Settings and turn off the 'Improve the model for everyone' option if they would not want their conversations to be used for model improvement.
The financial account data will also be removed from OpenAI systems within 30 days of the user disconnecting the account, OpenAI states.
Anthropic also focused its offering on a "disconnect" from finance product promotion. According to the company, there are no advertisements or suggestions in Claude Personal Finance. It also does not have its own credit cards, loans or savings accounts.
There is no clear advertising policy specified for OpenAI's Finances feature. However, the company began testing advertisements on selected lower-priced ChatGPT plans in January 2026.
OpenAI is aiming to expand the financial powers of ChatGPT with a tie-up with Intuit. The partnership is anticipated to provide more assistance with credit card applications and tax questions, among other services.
Anthropic, in turn, is aiming to partner with banks, wealth managers and other financial services firms to enhance Claude Personal Finance.
Both tools currently provide more or less the same financial tracking options. Claude's default privacy policy might resonate with users wary of the use of their financial information, and ChatGPT is moving toward a wider array of financial services.
Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.
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