ClearTax rebrands itself as Clear

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ClearTax, a fintech company, has rebranded itself as “Clear" to represent the whole gamut of services it is offering right now. ClearTax has launched its operations 10 years ago in 2011 as a tax filing portal. Now, apart from tax filing for individuals, it offers a mix of services including wealth management, goods and services tax, e-invoicing, e-waybills and invoice reconciliation to money management, vendor and distributor management.

ClearTax, a fintech company, has rebranded itself as “Clear" to represent the whole gamut of services it is offering right now. ClearTax has launched its operations 10 years ago in 2011 as a tax filing portal. Now, apart from tax filing for individuals, it offers a mix of services including wealth management, goods and services tax, e-invoicing, e-waybills and invoice reconciliation to money management, vendor and distributor management.

Archit Gupta, Clear’s founder and CEO, said, “We started the company to simplify taxes, over the years we have evolved beyond taxes and have grown tremendously. Today we make SaaS for taxes, invoices for connected businesses and offer wealth management. Clear captures our huge ambitions to serve Indians in the areas of invoicing, wealth management, credit and much more."

In its decade-long journey, the company has expanded from an e-filing tax platform to being a full-stack financial services provider. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The pandemic has further pushed the growth and adoption of technology. “The pandemic had a lot of tailwinds. From no app at all we, have launched three apps- Black, Clearpro and Clearone," said Gupta while speaking to Mint.

It launched dedicated offerings including ClearGST, ClearE-Invoicing, ClearOne for businesses, ClearPro for tax experts, and Black for individuals, among others. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}