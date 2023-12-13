Climate change: Why Indians should look at home insurance more seriously
If we look at the data on natural disasters in India, we would realize that the incidence of such calamities has risen significantly
A home is in all likelihood the most expensive asset purchase people make during their lifetime. However, when it comes to adequately protecting this asset, we tend to be targets of optimism bias. It is no surprise that home insurance penetration is just about 1% in India. This is in stark contrast to countries like US, UK, France, Australia and China that have home insurance penetration in the range of 90-97%.