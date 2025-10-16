Want to close your idle bank account? Here's how
Keeping finances organized is essential, yet challenging. Closing inactive bank accounts can simplify this process, but accounts become inoperative after two years. Reactivation requires KYC, and funds may transfer to the DEA Fund after ten years. Always review terms before closing an account.
It’s always a good idea to keep your finances simple and organized. Tidying up finances is, however, easier said than done. One of the biggest culprits behind financial clutter is having too many bank accounts. While it’s wise to maintain more than one for specific purposes, experts advise closing accounts rarely used or completely inactive. Withdrawing your own money from aa long idle bank account could get unbelievably cumbersome.