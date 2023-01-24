CLSA upgrades IDFC First Bank to 'buy', raises target price by 19%; here's why2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 12:06 PM IST
- With more assurance on the liability side, the global brokerage has upgraded the private bank's rating.
Following the announcement of Q3FY23 (October-December) earnings of IDFC First Bank Ltd, global brokerage house CLSA said that the private bank has shown stable momentum in liabilities, despite tough cycle.
