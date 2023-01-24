Coforge stock gains 11% in a week to hit 9-month high; brokerages maintain ‘buy’ call

Coforge stock gains 11% in a week to hit 9-month high; brokerages maintain ‘buy’ call3 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 06:56 PM IST
On January 20, Coforge posted a 24 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹228 crore for the December quarter. The company posted a net profit of ₹183 crore in the year-ago quarter. Axis Securities has maintained its ‘buy’ call on the stock with a target price of ₹4,715 apiece.
Shares of Coforge, an Indian IT firm, fell marginally by 0.84 percent to Rs.4,321 apiece in Tuesday's trade after gaining 9.90 percent in the previous two trading sessions. The stock witnessed a sharp rally after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for Q3 FY23 and strong deal wins.
