Considering applying for a personal loan? This is how you can ensure best interest rate
Finding the best personal loan interest rates requires some time and research. Prioritise comparing offers before making a decision, seek advice from others, and importantly, remain mindful of any associated loan charges.
Typically, leading private sector lenders begin their personal loan interest rates at 10.49% p.a. However, certain public sector banks may provide even lower rates for their loan offerings. Lenders determine interest rates for personal loans based on factors like their cost of funds, net interest margins, and the credit risk evaluation of applicants.