Money
Will switching to a consulting role at ₹1 crore salary save you tax?
Shipra Singh 7 min read 12 Aug 2024, 01:59 PM IST
Summary
- Those contemplating such a change must also consider whether forgoing job security and taking up additional tax compliances are worth it.
-
On an annual salary of ₹1 crore, an employee pays about ₹30 lakh tax. This 30% tax outgo is under the new tax regime and includes a 10% surcharge and 4% cess.
