In most cases, at high income levels, adding up such expenses and depreciation will typically exceed the tax-saving components in your CTC (cost to company). Expenses such as mobile phone and broadband bills, fuel, and driver’s salary can be claimed as expenses even as an employee. However, one can deduct the full rent in a business, which is not the case with house rent allowance. The condition is that the full premises on which rent is paid is used for work.