Reducing the judiciary's burden in motor insurance claim settlements
Summary
Every year, countless Indians find themselves entangled in the complexities of third-party motor insurance claims. Unfortunately, the current system relies heavily on the judicial process for settlement and cases often drag on for at least four years on average before they are resolved in a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT). This prolonged process not only delays justice but also exacerbates the challenges faced by victims and their families.