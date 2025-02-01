Union Budget 2025: In her speech on the budget FM Nirmala Sitharaman has announced customized credit cards with a limit of ₹5 lakhs for micro enterprises.

This will be boost the lending businesses and will facilitate easy availability of working capital for SMEs.

It will also help in allowing lenders to extend pre-approved credit lines to the sector.

Further, a new scheme has been launched to offer term loans with a five-year tenure, benefiting 5 lakh women from SC/ST communities.

The above scheme is expected to benefit the women from the SC/ST immensely.

Dhan Dhaniya Krishi Yojna details: Dhan Dhaniya Krishi Yojna in partnership with states to cover 100 districts with low productivity will help 1.7 cr farmers to build rural prosperity, says the FM. She also said the Yojana will generate ample opportunities in rural areas to make migration an option, and not necessity, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

India Post to be transformed into a major public logistics organization: India Post is set to be transformed into a major public logistics organization. With the support of India Post Payments Bank and 2.4 lakh dak sevaks, it aims to become a catalyst for rural logistics and development.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that broadband connectivity would be expanded to all government secondary schools and primary health centers in rural areas.

Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 programs will provide vital nutritional support to 8 crore children, 1 crore mothers, and 20 lakh adolescent girls, focusing on lactating women, adolescent girls, and children.

A new manufacturing mission A new manufacturing mission under the Make in India initiative will support small, medium, and large industries through comprehensive policy backing and a detailed framework. The mission aims to create an ecosystem for solar PV cells, electrolysers, and grid-scale batteries.