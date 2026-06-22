Why investors should tread credit risk funds with caution

Jash Kriplani
7 min read22 Jun 2026, 03:58 PM IST
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Like all debt funds, credit risk funds are vulnerable to rising interest rates, which can reduce bond prices.
Summary
Credit risk funds offer higher yields, but they come with credit and liquidity risks. Experts say the category suits only investors who understand what they are taking on, and not just chasing yield.

Credit risk funds recorded a net inflow of around 1,318 crore in April, breaking a run of monthly outflows that had stretched for nearly three years. This flow can be attributed to institutional money, according to industry insiders.

Experts say retail investors should exercise greater caution in this category, even as stronger corporate balance sheets augur well for it.

Where credit risk funds invest

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rules require a credit risk fund to hold at least 65% of its portfolio in corporate bonds rated AA or below. This is after keeping 10% of the portfolio in highly liquid debt securities, such as cash, government securities, T-bills and repo on government securities, as required per regulation. The liquidity measures were introduced by Sebi in 2020 after a liquidity crisis in debt markets led to the Franklin Templeton crisis. Six of the credit strategy-focused funds of the fund house had to be frozen (and later wound-up) amid heavy redemptions and a lack of liquidity in debt markets.

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"Credit risk funds capture the yield spread between risk-free sovereign securities and non-AAA debt," said Lokesh Mallya, fund manager at SBI Mutual Fund. AAA is the highest credit rating, so non-AAA paper carries more risk and pays more. Mallya explained that a fund earning a spread of around 100 basis points over a sovereign benchmark could accumulate nearly 300 basis points of additional accrual over three years, thereby providing a buffer against adverse interest-rate moves. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

There is a second potential gain. If a company is upgraded, the price of its bonds rises, allowing the fund to gain from that price increase in addition to the interest income.

However, that opportunity may be limited as Sneha Pandey, fund manager, fixed income, Quantum Mutual Fund, pointed out that much of the spread-compression opportunity may already have played out, unless there are strong macro triggers.

What's the outlook?

Fund managers say this is a reasonable time to invest, because these funds are currently offering high yields. "Many credit risk fund portfolios currently offer yields in the range of 8.5% to 9%," said Deepak Agrawal, chief investment officer for Debt at Kotak Mutual Fund. By investing now, you buy into a portfolio paying these high yields, and rates are likely to remain range-bound, he added.

Joydeep Sen, a corporate trainer in financial markets and author, said the case rests on corporate health and the rate environment. "When you invest in a credit-oriented mutual fund today, you're locking into a relatively higher yield environment than what was available one year ago," he said. He pointed out that a lot of cleanup has been done in the system over the past decade, as evidenced by sharply lower bank bad loans. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs), once in the double digits, are now around 2%, and net non-performing assets are below 1%, he noted.

Ramesh Karunakaran, senior director at Crisil Ratings, said the credit quality outlook remains stable. The credit ratio, which measures upgrades against downgrades, moderated to around 1.5x in the second half of FY26, while the reaffirmation rate increased, with ~82% of the rated portfolio remaining at the same rating level.

"While the pace of upgrades relative to downgrades has slowed, overall credit quality remains stable," he said, adding that a high reaffirmation rate reflects the resilience of Indian corporate balance sheets, bolstering their ability to navigate the external headwinds over the past few years.

“This is also evident in a stress test of 34 sectors conducted by Crisil Ratings in May 2026 against the backdrop of the West Asia conflict. Even though current crude oil prices are significantly lower than they were a few weeks ago, the stress test had assumed a prolonged conflict scenario, with Brent crude averaging around $110 per barrel through FY27. Even under those adverse assumptions, India Inc.’s credit quality was expected to remain resilient, backed by low leverage and a supportive government policy environment,” Karunakaran pointed out.

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Vivek Ramakrishnan, fund manager for fixed income at DSP Mutual Fund, made the case for treating the category as an accrual play. "Investors do not necessarily need to chase capital gains from credit upgrades. Credit funds can still deliver attractive carry, particularly when investing in good-quality AA issuers offering yields in the 8%+ range," he said.

Why you need extra caution

Kaustubh Belapurkar, director-manager research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said credit risk funds are not for everyone. Investors should be wary that these funds carry liquidity risk, which can be amplified during stressful events, as it did during covid in 2020, when lower-rated bonds became hard to trade due to liquidity stress in debt markets. Investors who understand the risks and want the extra yield of a higher-risk investment may consider them for a smaller portion of their portfolio, he said, but they should not enter credit risk funds simply to chase higher yields without understanding what they are taking on.

Apart from credit risk and liquidity risk, these funds also carry interest-rate risk, which all debt funds carry to varying degrees, said Pandey of Quantum Mutual Fund. Interest-rate risk is the risk that bond prices fall when interest rates rise, reducing the value of a fund's holdings.

Belapurkar added that the category also requires more sophisticated due diligence on the part of the investor. That means looking at the rating profile of the fund's portfolio, how much sits in AA+, AA, AA- and A-rated paper, whether the fund is well diversified or carries concentration risk, and picking fund managers who have run credit books through multiple cycles. Fund size also helps, he added, since larger funds tend to have better access to deal flow and can negotiate more favourable terms. “Larger-sized funds can also be more diversified. Individual bond exposures can be calibrated to be a lower share of the overall portfolio," said a fund manager, requesting anonymity.

For example, if a fund has 500 crore in assets, a 25 crore exposure to a single bond is 5% of the portfolio, so a rating downgrade or default on that bond would sharply dent returns. In a 5,000-crore fund, that same 25-crore bond is just 0.5% of the portfolio, so the hit is smaller.

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Aarati Krishnan, head of advisory at PrimeInvestor, said AA and below-rated bonds often trade at (yield) spreads over top-rated debt, which should make the category attractive in theory, but the practical hurdles are considerable. "Lower-rated bonds often suffer from patchy liquidity and mispricing," she said. Investors should also check the fund's expense ratio, she added: investing in a credit risk fund with a higher expense ratio would just eat into the extra yield they expect to earn.

Vishal Dhawan, founder of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, said credit risk strategies may be more appropriate for high net worth and ultra high net worth investors, who may consider these strategies in AIF (alternative investment funds) or the new product category of Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs), if their risk tolerance allows for it.

What investors should do

Credit risk funds can play a role for investors seeking extra yield, but understand what they are taking on. It is not a category for everyone. It requires a deeper analysis of the fund, its manager, its portfolio, and the credit profiles of the investee companies. Investors should not just look at the fund's past returns or high portfolio yields. In some cases, high returns may be due to recovery from previous episodes of stress or defaults, or to overdue payments coming in. Conservative investors can avoid credit risk funds and stick to corporate bond funds or other fund categories for their debt allocation.

Key Takeaways
  • Credit risk funds saw ₹1,318 crore in inflows in April, the first in three years.
  • Funds may offer higher yields, but they come from taking on extra credit risk, not from safety.
  • Liquidity risk remains real; lower-rated bonds become hard to sell during stress.
  • Experts urge caution; category suits only investors who understand risks deeply enough.
  • Fund size, diversification and manager experience matter more than past returns alone.

About the Author

Jash Kriplani

Jash Kriplani is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai with more than 15 years of experience across some of India’s leading publications, covering personal finance and investments. Over the years, he has developed a strong reputation for breaking down several complex financial concepts into clear, accessible insights for everyday investors, with a particular focus on helping individuals make informed decisions about their money.<br><br>Jash has consistently written with a reader-first approach, blending storytelling with practical guidance. His work often reflects a deep understanding of investor behaviour, market cycles, and the evolving financial landscape in India, while staying grounded in data-driven insights and the real-world context.<br><br>He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), having earned the credential from the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA. This professional training complements his journalistic work, allowing him to bring a deeper perspective to his writing. Through his work, he aims to bridge the gap between financial theory and real-world application for Indian investors, empowering them to build sustainable, long-term wealth.<br><br>In his free time, he likes to read and spend time with family.

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