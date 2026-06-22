Why investors should tread credit risk funds with caution

Belapurkar added that the category also requires more sophisticated due diligence on the part of the investor. That means looking at the rating profile of the fund's portfolio, how much sits in AA+, AA, AA- and A-rated paper, whether the fund is well diversified or carries concentration risk, and picking fund managers who have run credit books through multiple cycles. Fund size also helps, he added, since larger funds tend to have better access to deal flow and can negotiate more favourable terms. “Larger-sized funds can also be more diversified. Individual bond exposures can be calibrated to be a lower share of the overall portfolio," said a fund manager, requesting anonymity.