CIBIL: Financial crisis leaving you fearful? Follow these 7 strategies to protect your credit score
To help safeguard your CIBIL score and minimise the impact of a financial crisis on your overall financial health, you need to communicate with your lender, prioritise your payments, and try to pay at least the minimum payment on your credit cards.
Nobody likes to be amidst a financial crisis. But when it comes, it comes unannounced. It can affect everything from your fuel bills to credit card dues. And one thing comes as a collateral damage: impact on your credit score.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message