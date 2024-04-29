Can you improve your CIBIL score in a month? MintGenie answers
There are numerous ways to improve your credit score quickly: paying off your existing debt, paying credit card bills on time, maintaining good credit mix and reducing credit utilisation.
Improving your CIBIL score, or any credit score for that matter, typically takes time and consistent financial behaviour. While it's challenging to make significant improvements in just one month, there are still some actions you can take that may positively impact your CIBIL score over time. Here are some steps you can consider: