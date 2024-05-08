Does a high CIBIL score guarantee loan approval? MintGenie answers
While a high CIBIL score indicates that you have a good credit history and are likely to repay your loans on time, banks consider other factors as well such as your income, current loan obligations, among other factors.
CIBIL scores reflect your creditworthiness based on your credit history. Banks use this score as one of the key factors in their decision-making process at the time of assessing your loan application.
