How can young professionals establish good CIBIL scores? Here are 6 key steps
Young professionals can establish a good CIBIL score by taking a series of steps which include paying bills on time, keeping low credit utilisation ratio, diversifying credit types, monitoring credit report, and maintaining long credit history.
Establishing a good CIBIL score is vital for young professionals since this can positively impact their ability to access credit in the future. One should avoid excessive debt, manage credit responsibly, and stay disciplined with their finances in order to achieve a strong credit score.