How does divorce impact your CIBIL score? Here are 4 primary ways in which it affects your figures
Although divorce itself does not impact your credit score, or CIBIL score, credit behaviour and financial management, such as your payment history, credit utilisation, types of credit accounts, and credit inquiries, among others, may have an effect on the score.
Divorce itself doesn’t directly impact your CIBIL score. But what if you have a joint account with your ex-spouse, or you took a loan keeping her/his income in mind? Or perhaps the process of divorce left you high and dry, thus impacting your ability to service the outstanding debts in immediate future.