How does your CIBIL score impact interest rates on loans? MintGenie explains
Relationship between CIBIL score and interest rate offered on loan is inverse. If you have a high credit score (usually considered to be above 700 or 720), lenders see you as a low-risk borrower and hence offer lower interest rate.
There is no denying the fact that credit score, also commonly known as CIBIL score, has a key impact on the interest rates one is offered at the time of borrowing money. The relationship between your credit score and interest rates is usually inverse, which means the higher your CIBIL score, the lower the rate of interest, and the lower the score, the higher the interest rate.