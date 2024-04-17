How to get a home loan with an average CIBIL score? Here are 5 ways
If your CIBIL score is average, you may still qualify for a home loan, but you might face challenges in getting favourable terms.
Yes, it’s possible to get a home loan with an average CIBIL score, but it might come with certain conditions and higher interest rates. Banks consider a number of factors beyond just the credit score when assessing a loan application, such as stability of income, employment history, current loans, and the ability of applicant to make a down payment.