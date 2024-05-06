How to improve your CIBIL score using gifted money? Here are 3 ways
Gifted money does not directly affect your CIBIL score as it depends on your credit behaviour and financial management. But here's how you can use this money to improve your score indirectly.
Gifted money does not impact your CIBIL score in a direct way. But it can, and does, affect the score positively in the following scenarios: you invest the gifted money into a scheme and improve your financial situation, use the gift received in cash to retire a debt, or use the same to give the down payment for buying an asset such as property or car.