How to improve your CIBIL score with a personal loan? Here are 4 ways
If you use the funds from a personal loan to repay debts or to consolidate current loan obligations, it can certainly improve your credit utilisation ratio and exhibit responsible debt management, which collectively can positively impact your CIBIL score.
When you want to improve your credit score, also commonly known as CIBIL score, there are a number of ways to do it. For instance, evaluating the credit score, correcting mistakes in it, paying credit card bills on time, maintaining a good credit mix and keeping credit utilisation low – collectively help raise the CIBIL score.