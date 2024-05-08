How to prevent impact of frauds on your CIBIL score? Here are 5 steps

While CIBIL primarily deals with credit information of account holders, it does not directly handle disputes related to fraudulent charges. However, if anything of this sort comes to the fore, it is recommended to place a fraud alert or credit freeze on your credit report with CIBIL.

This makes it quite cumbersome for fraudsters to open a new account in your name. In order to protect your CIBIL score in the event of fraudulent activity, you are advised to take five key steps that are detailed below.

Follow these steps to protect your CIBIL score

Report the fraudulent activity: It is recommended to reach out to the financial institution associated with the fraudulent charges. You should intimate them of the unauthorised transactions and request that they investigate the matter. Make sure to document all communication with them.

ALSO READ: CBI Vs Banks on fraud: It's not too late to set the record straight

File a complaint: In cases of identity theft or significant fraud, it's recommended to file an official complaint with a law enforcement agency.

Dispute the charges: You must follow the procedures provided by the financial institution to dispute the fraudulent charges. This may involve filling out a dispute form or providing details of the unauthorised transactions. You must give any supporting documentation you have, such as receipts or statements.

Monitor your credit report: You should regularly check your credit report from CIBIL for any unauthorised accounts or suspicious activity. If you spot any inaccuracy, dispute them with CIBIL and the respective credit institutions.

Regular follow-up: Make sure to stay in contact with the financial institution and CIBIL to track the progress of your dispute. Also, make sure that the fraudulent information is taken off your credit report immediately.

By taking above-mentioned steps, you can protect your CIBIL score and keep the impact of fraudulent activity on your credit report minimum.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Can there be mistakes in credit reports?

It is not uncommon to spot mistakes on credit reports. So, regularly checking your credit score allows you to spot any errors, such as inaccuracies in personal information or incorrect reporting of accounts or payments.

Does applying for new loan impact the credit score?

Each time you apply for credit, it triggers a hard inquiry that can temporarily lower your credit score. So, it is advisable to limit new credit applications, particularly if you’re planning to take out a significant loan soon.

ALSO READ: 5 common mistakes to avoid when opting for a personal loan to fulfil your fund requirements

What is the key disadvantage of a low credit score?

Among several disadvantages, one of the key disadvantages is that you are likely to be offered higher interest rates even when a loan is approved.

How is average age of credit accounts calculated?

Average age of credit accounts is calculated by taking the sum of the ages of all your credit accounts and dividing it by the total number of accounts.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!