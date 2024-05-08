How to prevent impact of frauds on your CIBIL score? Here are 5 steps
It is recommended to reach out to the financial institution associated with the fraudulent charges. Besides, you should file a formal complaint against the fraud, dispute the said charges and do a regular follow-up until it is resolved.
While CIBIL primarily deals with credit information of account holders, it does not directly handle disputes related to fraudulent charges. However, if anything of this sort comes to the fore, it is recommended to place a fraud alert or credit freeze on your credit report with CIBIL.