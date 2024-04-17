Credit Score: Look out for these 5 common errors in your CIBIL report
You should also review the payment history of each credit account to ensure that all payments are accurately recorded. Look out for any missed payments or late payments that you believe are incorrect.
Credit experts say that investors should check their credit reports from time to time, and make sure that there are no mistakes in them. For instance, 31-year-old Ajay Sharma while checking his credit report, discovered that it did not factor in a debt which he had retired last quarter.