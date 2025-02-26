Money
How credit scores can make or break your chances of securing a loan
SummaryYour credit score is key factor in taking a loan. Discover how a higher score can lead to better loan terms and financial opportunities.
In today's financial landscape, a loan is generally granted based on an applicant's credit score, a three-digit number that ranges from 300 to 900, with 900 being the best. It reflects how consistently an individual repays debt.
