Crowdfunding and tax: why good intentions alone don't guarantee exemption

When a crowdfunding campaign succeeds, the immediate concern is whether the money raised will help meet medical bills, educational expenses, or other pressing needs. Tax implications are usually the last thing on anyone's mind. Yet, as taxpayers prepare to file their income-tax returns, one question often surfaces: Is money received through crowdfunding taxable?
The issue came under judicial scrutiny when the Mumbai Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), in the case of Rana Ayyub, examined the taxability of funds raised through an online crowdfunding campaign. While the ruling turned on the facts of that case, it also exposed a larger issue. Crowdfunding has become a common means of raising financial support, but the Income-tax Act still does not provide a dedicated framework for taxing such receipts.