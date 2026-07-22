Crowdfunding and tax: why good intentions alone don't guarantee exemption

One of the key provisions is Section 56(2)(x) [Section 92(2)(m) of the 2025 Act], which taxes money received without consideration unless it falls within one of the specified exceptions. These exceptions are not accidental. Parliament has consciously exempted receipts from relatives, under a will or inheritance, from local authorities, and from specified educational institutions, hospitals and charitable organisations. More recently, specific relief was provided for covid-related medical assistance and ex gratia payments received by the families of persons who succumbed to the pandemic.