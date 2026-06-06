Crude oil prices above $100 a barrel: How can it impact your monthly budget?

At the start of the US-Iran war, crude oil prices spiked above $100 a barrel. Since then, depending on the news flow, prices have risen above and dipped below $100/barrel. However, for most of the duration since the war started, the crude oil prices have stayed above $100/barrel. In this article, we will understand how the high crude oil prices can impact your monthly budget.

Hike in fuel prices During the initial phase of the US-Iran war, even though crude oil prices spiked above $100/barrel, the Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) did not hike domestic prices of fuel. It seemed the war would be over quickly, and the crude oil prices would revert to where they were before the war started. However, the war has now continued for more than 3 months, and crude oil prices have continued to stay higher.

As a result, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have started hiking the prices of fuels like petrol, diesel, CNG, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), and LPG cylinders. The prices of petrol were hiked four times in May: 15 May ( ₹3/litre), 19 May ( ₹0.90/litre), 23 May ( ₹0.87/litre), and 25 May ( ₹2.61/litre)

For retail customers, while OMCs have announced some fuel price hikes, they still continue to incur losses on the sale of petrol and diesel. So, whether there will be more price hikes to cover the losses remains to be seen. For commercial and industrial customers, hotels/restaurants, airlines, etc., the fuel price hikes have been higher.

Higher fuel prices: Impact on monthly budget With the OMCs passing on some fuel price hikes to the customers, the cost of travel has gone up. If you use your personal vehicle for commuting, you are already paying more for refuelling than you did earlier. You will have to allocate more money in your monthly budget for your daily commute.

Higher fuel prices increase the cost of transporting goods (food grains and others) from one place to another. The food producers/transporters pass on these fuel price hikes to end customers. As a result, you are paying more for groceries and other products.

From March to May 2026, the commercial LPG (19 Kg cylinder) saw monthly price hikes, with the largest in May. As a result of these price hikes, a commercial LPG cylinder that cost around ₹1,700 in New Delhi in February now costs more than ₹3,000 in June. Restaurants have passed on these price hikes to customers by revising their menu prices upwards.

If you are a foodie who dines out frequently, eating out is going to be expensive for you. You will have to either allocate more money from your monthly budget towards dining out or reduce the frequency of dining out. The domestic LPG customers have been spared, with a lower price hike of ₹60 per cylinder.

Vacation travel has become more expensive The OMCs have passed on some of the impact of higher fuel prices to airlines by hiking the ATF prices. The airlines, in turn, passed on the higher costs, due to higher ATF prices and other expenses, to their customers through higher flight ticket prices.

April and May are usually busy travel months as many families plan their annual vacations during this time, as schools are closed for summer vacation. However, the higher flight ticket prices upset the vacation budgets of many families. As a result, some families either took a shorter vacation or even postponed or cancelled it.

Many flights to the Middle East were cancelled due to war and airspace closures in the region. As a result, some people had to change their international vacation plans to other destinations, such as Southeast Asia, or take a domestic vacation within India.

Higher prices of goods Crude oil derivatives (petrochemicals) are used as raw materials in the manufacturing of many products. For example, polyester, nylon, and spandex are used in making garments, carpets, bags, etc. Similarly, plastic products such as water bottles and food containers require petrochemicals as inputs. Paints used for houses, offices, and automobiles use petrochemicals.

With crude oil prices spiking, the cost of manufacturing all the finished products that use crude oil derivatives has risen. Most manufacturers have passed on the higher costs, either fully or partially, to end customers by increasing product prices. So, when you go out to buy any of these products, be ready to shell out more money than before.

Higher cost of imports due to a depreciating rupee Crude oil forms one of India’s biggest imports. With higher crude oil prices, the fiscal deficit is expected to increase. As a result of higher crude oil prices, FPI selling, and other factors, the Indian rupee has been depreciating and hitting new all-time lows regularly.

A depreciating rupee makes imports of all goods expensive. The higher cost is passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices. So, if you are planning to buy an imported mobile, laptop, or any other gadget, you will have to shell out more money due to the rupee depreciation.

Even if a product, such as an electronic or consumer durable item, is manufactured in India, some of its components may be imported. The manufacturer has to pay a higher amount for imported components due to the depreciation of the Indian rupee. Thus, whether the finished product or its components are imported, the rupee depreciation increases their costs for customers.

Impact of higher crude oil prices on the monthly budget Higher crude oil prices impact consumers in several ways, directly and indirectly. The direct impact is higher travel costs, whether for a daily office commute or a family leisure vacation. The daily impact is with higher food prices, whether you buy groceries and cook at home or dine out.

The indirect impact is through crude oil derivatives, which serve as raw materials for many finished goods. Also, higher crude oil prices put pressure on the Indian rupee, leading to its depreciation, which in turn makes imported products or their components costlier. Thus, higher crude oil prices can have a significant impact on the monthly budget. An individual can mitigate the impact by increasing the budget and allocating more money for various spending categories or rebalancing by reducing spending in other categories, wherever possible.