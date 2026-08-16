Tale of two crypto routs, and why no one saw them coming

Trump and Coldcard appear to be unrelated, but they actually affect the small saver with the same problem: you are required to trust a machine that you cannot see, control or understand. Unlike so many other forms of investment, you just have to blindly trust something with nothing backing that trust. In both cases, nothing looked wrong until everything was gone. The memecoin buyer watched a number climb to $74 and thought it was wealth. The Coldcard owner held a device that assured him his coins were safe. Neither could see the thing that would ruin them until it had already done so. This is what happens when you are asked to trust a system you are not allowed to inspect. And if you are one of the 40 million who have already put money in, or one of the many more these new ads are chasing, that saver is not some figure in a story from America or Canada. It is you.