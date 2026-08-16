Tale of two crypto routs, and why no one saw them coming

Dhirendra Kumar (Value Research)
4 min read16 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
logo
Crypto ads are back in full force. Four years ago, India imposed a tax regime that looked like a ban, but over time, punters have come to accept the 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) as routine.
Summary
A president's crypto fortune and a broken wallet expose what the small saver is not able to see. 

Crypto ads are back in full force. Four years ago, India imposed a tax regime that looked like a ban, but over time, punters have come to accept the 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) as routine. My screens are now full of ads for the so-called crypto exchanges again, and I'm sure yours are too. More than 50 crypto platforms (Virtual Digital Asset Service Providers, or VDASPs) have registered, and the government's own estimates are that almost 40 million people have invested in crypto.

Also Read | Trump made $1 billion on crypto deals while his fans lost a fortune

I'd like to set this against two recent developments in the crypto world. The first concerns US President Donald Trump. When Trump's 2026 financial disclosures were published, it was revealed that he had earned more than $1.4 billion from various crypto ventures. These include a memecoin (look it up!) in his name and a family firm with the clever name 'World Liberty Financial', whose token sales and other crypto activities generated hundreds of millions of dollars in income.

Worse, from an ethical perspective, the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund and Binance are involved, and somewhere along the line, the Binance founder was pardoned by Trump over money-laundering failures at Binance, after pleading guilty to failing to maintain the controls required by US law. Trump denies the two are connected. The price of the memecoin issued by the Trump company reached $74 and is now below $2. The money did not simply vanish: investors lost market value as the token collapsed, while Trump-linked entities had already earned substantial revenues from the crypto business.

Also Read | The dollar, gold, and bitcoin are taking Warsh’s Fed shift seriously.

How, you may ask, is this relevant to you and me in India? Step back and look at what's happening here. The US is the world's financial and regulatory superpower, and its President is the head of this machinery. How deeply crypto gets embedded in the world's financial system depends heavily on the US government's attitude towards it. If the head of the government is brazenly involved in every kind of shady crypto activity, what hope is there that crypto will be well-regulated globally?

Let's look at the other end of the crypto story now: a Canadian company called Coinkite and a device it makes called Coldcard. This device is widely used, and likely has many users in India as well. Coldcard is a hardware wallet, a small, standalone device that generates and holds a person's Bitcoin secret keys offline, so owners can keep their coins in their own custody rather than trusting an exchange. This has always been seen by hardcore crypto faithful as the safest way to store your bitcoin because, as you must have read, exchanges keep getting hacked.

A few weeks ago, Coldcard's reputation collapsed. It turned out that for over five years, a bug in Coldcard's software had been generating secret keys that were easy to guess with only modest computing power. On 30 July, attackers emptied thousands of Coldcard wallets within minutes. The total is said to be well over $100 million.

Also Read | When porting a health policy puts your claim at risk

Trump and Coldcard appear to be unrelated, but they actually affect the small saver with the same problem: you are required to trust a machine that you cannot see, control or understand. Unlike so many other forms of investment, you just have to blindly trust something with nothing backing that trust. In both cases, nothing looked wrong until everything was gone. The memecoin buyer watched a number climb to $74 and thought it was wealth. The Coldcard owner held a device that assured him his coins were safe. Neither could see the thing that would ruin them until it had already done so. This is what happens when you are asked to trust a system you are not allowed to inspect. And if you are one of the 40 million who have already put money in, or one of the many more these new ads are chasing, that saver is not some figure in a story from America or Canada. It is you.

A big reason that the normal regulated system works is that you don't need to understand the deep details yourself. Independent regulators like depositories, auditors, and central banks with real teeth stand behind it. The crypto universe claims not to be subject to any of this but replaces it with nothing useful. With each cycle of hype and bust, crypto presents a shinier, more polished and yet more hollow facade. The latest version may come with Trump's blessings and invite you to bet on it. Make sure you decline the invitation.

Dhirendra Kumar is founder and chief executive officer of Value Research, an independent investment advisory firm.

About the Author

Dhirendra Kumar (Value Research)

Dhirendra Kumar is the founder and chief executive of Value Research, India's oldest independent investment research organisation. Founded in 1992, Value Research has no affiliation with any fund house, distributor, or financial product manufacturer. This structural independence has defined Kumar's approach to investing and financial journalism for over three decades.<br><br>Kumar has written about personal finance for Indian households across leading publications for more than three decades, including for Hindustan Times and, now, Mint. His writing addresses a single enduring question: how should an ordinary Indian investor make sound decisions about their money, without being misled, overwhelmed, or sold to? The answer, as his columns consistently demonstrate, lies not in market prediction or product promotion, but in evidence, discipline, and time.<br><br>As the architect of Value Research's ratings, among the most referenced in the Indian advisory ecosystem, Kumar brings three decades of proprietary research and fund performance data to every piece he writes. Value Research's ratings and editorial opinions are not influenced by its advertising relationships. No fund house can buy a better rating or a favourable column. He serves on the advisory committees of SEBI, PFRDA, and IEPFA.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.