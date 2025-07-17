The insurance policy every entrepreneur should have to navigate a legal crisis
- Startup founders and business owners risk personal liability in legal disputes, making Directors & Officers (D&O) insurance crucial for protecting both their company and themselves.
- This policy covers legal costs, settlements, and more—but knowing the fine print and exclusions is key.
If you are a business owner or a startup founder you need to protect your company from unforeseen legal disputes. A company’s top executives and key directors could be held accountable in a personal capacity when something goes wrong, and fighting such lawsuits may cost fortunes.
Entrepreneurs, particularly owners of small businesses and startup founders, will find it worthwhile buying a directors and officers (D&O) liability insurance policy.
A D&O policy protects a company and its key managerial people from unforeseen legal disputes. The insurance company will pay for the legal costs or the compensation or settlement amount, including penalties and fines.
But it’s important to understand how D&O insurance works, features to consider specific to your company or industry, and the exclusions.