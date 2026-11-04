DA arrears case: Punjab HC issues contempt notice to chief secretary, orders compliance affidavit in 10 days—Top updates

DA arrears case: The Punjab and Haryana High Court held a hearing in the state'state's pending dearness allowance case on Tuesday, 3 November, PTI reported.
And in its order has issued a contempt notice to the Chief Secretary of Punjab, besides ordering the authority to file a reply via a compliance affidavit within 10 days. The affidavit will be on the state's previous non-compliance of the HC's order dated 3 August, it said.
The next hearing is scheduled on 17 November, it added.
Earlier in October, the court heard a case concerning pending DA arrears of Punjab government employees and pensioners and took a stern view of the state’s failure to comply with its orders.
The hearing was held on a contempt petition filed by Nirmal Singh Dhillon, a retired Chief Engineer of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), over the alleged non-compliance with court directions regarding DA)and Dearness Relief (DR).
During the hearing before the bench of Justice Harsh Bunger, the counsel representing the employees submitted that the Punjab government was adopting delaying tactics to avoid implementing the HC's orders.
The counsel also pointed out that the SLP filed by the state before the SC remained on the defect list for more than two months.
During the proceedings, the court made strong observations and questioned why the government had withheld DA/DR benefits from employees but had not similarly withheld the benefits of its senior officials.
(With inputs from ANI)
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