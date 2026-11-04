DA arrears case: Punjab HC issues contempt notice to chief secretary, orders compliance affidavit in 10 days—Top updates

The Punjab HC issued a contempt notice to the state Chief Secretary and directed to file a compliance affidavit within 10 days regarding the non-compliance of the High Court's earlier order. The next hearing on November 17.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated4 Nov 2026, 07:47 AM IST
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Key demands from Punjab state government employees include — payment of pending 18% DA, implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS), regularisation of contractual employees, implementation of minimum wages for workers.
Key demands from Punjab state government employees include — payment of pending 18% DA, implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS), regularisation of contractual employees, implementation of minimum wages for workers. (AI generated image)

DA arrears case: The Punjab and Haryana High Court held a hearing in the state'state's pending dearness allowance case on Tuesday, 3 November, PTI reported.

And in its order has issued a contempt notice to the Chief Secretary of Punjab, besides ordering the authority to file a reply via a compliance affidavit within 10 days. The affidavit will be on the state's previous non-compliance of the HC's order dated 3 August, it said.

The next hearing is scheduled on 17 November, it added.

Also Read | DA hike: Tamil Nadu, MP, Rajasthan—States with Diwali dearness allowance hikes

Punjab DA arrears case: Latest updates

  • The bench heard both sides and issued a contempt notice to the Chief Secretary of Punjab, who was present in the courtroom. I
  • t also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on the Punjab Chief Secretary for non-compliance with its orders.
  • It directed the Chief Secretary to file a reply via a compliance affidavit within 10 days explaining non-compliance with the High Court's earlier order dated August 3.
  • The state government on its part told the court that its Special Leave Petition (SLP) is ready for filing after curing all procedural defects.
  • The state added that the matter is likely to be listed before the Supreme Court immediately after Diwali.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: How arrears will be paid after recommendations, explained
  • Meanwhile, counsel representing the petitioners argued that the state is facing a financial emergency and urged the Court to restrain the government from spending public funds on freebies.
  • Highlighting the court's strict stance against the administrative delay, Senior Advocate Sunny Singla stated, “The issue reached the High Court again after employees sought action against state officials for failing to implement the August 3 order. The petitioners' counsel submitted that the state government neither disbursed the DA arrears within the stipulated timeframe nor filed the mandatory compliance report sought by the Court.”

What happened? The case so far…

Earlier in October, the court heard a case concerning pending DA arrears of Punjab government employees and pensioners and took a stern view of the state’s failure to comply with its orders.

Also Read | NPS rules changed: PFRDA revises these scheme names, clarifies PoP display norms

The hearing was held on a contempt petition filed by Nirmal Singh Dhillon, a retired Chief Engineer of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), over the alleged non-compliance with court directions regarding DA)and Dearness Relief (DR).

During the hearing before the bench of Justice Harsh Bunger, the counsel representing the employees submitted that the Punjab government was adopting delaying tactics to avoid implementing the HC's orders.

The counsel also pointed out that the SLP filed by the state before the SC remained on the defect list for more than two months.

During the proceedings, the court made strong observations and questioned why the government had withheld DA/DR benefits from employees but had not similarly withheld the benefits of its senior officials.

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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