DA hike, arrears: Protest by Himachal Pradesh Road Transport pensioners to be held on 27 Nov. What are they demanding?

DA hike, arrears: Pensioners of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) are protesting against the state government for fulfilment of a number of pending demands, including hike in dearness allowance and arrears for previous increase, according to an ANI report.
In a statement, Dev Raj Thakur, President of the Transport Pensioners Welfare Association, Himachal Pradesh said that the demands are not excessive and pensioners are “merely seeking parity with what the state government has already provided to other pensioners”, it added.
“Serving employees have been granted a 3% DA along with their arrears, whereas we were given the 3% DA without any arrears… The government must find a resolution to this,” Thakur explained. He added that the protestors plan to lay siege (gherao) to the corporation’s headquarters on 27 November.
Earlier on 12 November, HRTC pensioners staged a protest outside the office of the corporation’s Managing Director in Shimla and accused the state of failing to fulfil its assurances made ahead of Diwali, as per the report. They also sought fulfilment of long-pending financial demands.
Protesting under the banner of the HRTC Pensioners Welfare Association and the HP Pensioners Joint Action Committee, they have alleged discriminatory treatment of retired employees, particularly regarding DA, pension arrears and other retirement benefits.
Brij Lal Thakur, Media in-charge of the HRTC Pensioners JAC in Himachal Pradesh, said pensioners had been struggling to receive their dues for the past four years, but neither the state government nor the corporation management had seriously addressed their concerns.
He said pensioners had been protesting despite their advanced age and difficult weather conditions. Their main demand was that HRTC pensioners should receive the same benefits as other state government pensioners.
Thakur said the organisation had 16 demands, with the main being that HRTC pensioners are provided the same benefits as state government pensioners. According to him, pensioners were seeking the following:
He warned that pensioners would intensify their agitation and gherao legislators, ministers, Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister if their demands remained unresolved. He also threatened protests in Haroli, the constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, and Nadaun, represented by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
Thakur said HRTC had approximately 8,700 pensioners and around 12,000 serving employees, adding that of these, nearly 11,000 retired employees and around 8,500 pensioners were associated with the organisation. He warned that the agitation would be intensified if the government failed to respond to their demands.
Pensioners from across Himachal Pradesh would gather in Shimla on 27 November, with their families to continue the agitation and gherao the HRTC headquarters, he added.
The protest on Friday was part of a wider agitation being organised by pensioners across the state over their pending financial and retirement-related demands.
(With inputs from ANI)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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