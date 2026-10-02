DA hike for central govt employees: Can pensioners and workers expect a raise for July cycle before Dussehra?

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) rose 1.2 points to 154.4 in August, 2026, the Labour Bureau under Ministry of Labour & Employment has reported. The inflation data is used to calculate the Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and offers an indication of how the DA could move in the January 2027 cycle.

Meanwhile, central government employees are awaiting the formal announcement of DA hike for the July 2026 cycle. Although the revised DA is effective from July 1, 2026, the government is yet to announce the next instalment, with employee bodies expecting the decision ahead of the festive season, according to a news report by Moneycontrol.

"The central government will likely announce the DA cycle for July before Dussehra. Employees can hope to receive their DA hike in October's salary, which will cover the arrears of six months from January 2026," Manjeet Singh Patel, President of the All India NPS Employees Federation, was quoted as saying.

The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers has also urged the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance to expedite the processing and announcement of the next instalment of DA and Dearness Relief (DR), applicable for the July cycle.

How much DA hike is expected? The DA for central government employees and pensioners is expected to rise by 3-4 percentage points to 63-64% for the July 2026 cycle, enhancing the current DA rate of 60%. The revision could benefit nearly 50 lakh serving central government employees and about 69 lakh pensioners.

The 12-month AICPI-IW data required for the July 2026 DA revision is now complete. Based on the index readings, the next six-monthly DA and Dearness Relief (DR) revision is estimated at 3-4 percentage points, the report said.

The final rate will depend on the government's calculation and its decision on rounding off the resulting percentage before announcing the revision.

What could 64% DA mean for salaries? If the DA is announced at 64%, an employee with a basic pay of ₹18,000 would get DA of ₹ ₹11,520, compared with ₹10,800 at 60%. That would mean an increase of ₹720 a month in the DA component.

For an employee with basic pay of ₹44,900, DA at 64% would be ₹28,736, compared with ₹26,940 at 60%, translating into an increase of ₹1,796 a month.

These calculations relate only to the DA component. The actual change in take-home salary can vary depending on other salary components and deductions.

What does rising AICPI-IW mean for employees? Dearness allowance is revised twice a year, with new announcements made in March and October, followed by rollouts in January and July. This is done to offset the impact of price rise on the pay of central government employees.

As per the 7th Central Pay Commission formula, each instalment is worked out from the average of the index over a 12-month window. A sustained rise in the index through the window can translate directly into a higher DA percentage.