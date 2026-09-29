DA hike for central govt employees: Will 3% increase be announced this week?

Nearly a month after the Labour Bureau released the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) data for June 2026, central government employees are still waiting for the Ministry of Finance to officially announce the next Dearness Allowance (DA) hike.

Based on the latest inflation readings, the DA is estimated to rise by 3%, bringing the total allowance to 63%.

Also Read | DA news: Full list of states that have announced dearness allowance hikes

When will the DA hike be announced? The announcement is expected imminently, likely ahead of Dussehra.

According to a recent ET Wealth report, MS Vengatesan, secretary general of the Confederation of Central Government Employees & Workers (CCGEW), has formally urged the Finance Ministry to expedite the process.

Manjeet Singh Patel, president of the All India New Pension Scheme Employees’ Federation, along with other ET Wealth sources at the All India Defence Employees’ Federation, indicated that the necessary paperwork is being processed and that a formal announcement can be expected by the first week of October.

Festive season trend Historically, the government aligns its DA announcements with the festive season, specifically around Dussehra.

However, recent years have seen the announcement lag slightly behind the festival:

2024 : Dussehra fell on October 12; the DA was announced on October 21.

: Dussehra fell on October 12; the DA was announced on October 21. 2025 : Dussehra was on October 2; the DA was announced on October 6.

: Dussehra was on October 2; the DA was announced on October 6. 2026: With Dussehra falling later on October 20 this year, employees are watching closely to see if the government will advance the announcement to early October as unions have requested.

Govt order date DA rate (%) DA hike (%) April 22, 2026 60% 2% October 6, 2025 58% 3% April 2, 2025 55% 2% October 21, 2024 53% 3% March 12, 2024 50% 4% October 20, 2023 46% 4% April 3, 2023 42% 4% October 3, 2022 38% 4% March 31, 2022 34% 3% October 25, 2021 31% 3%

Source: Ministry of Finance

How is the 63% DA calculated? The DA is determined using the 12-month average of the AICPI-IW (Industrial Workers) reading. Between July 2025 and June 2026, the average index value stood at 148.65.

Month Index Value Jul-25 146.5 Aug-25 147.1 Sep-25 147.3 Oct-25 147.7 Nov-25 148.2 Dec-25 148.2 Jan-26 148.6 Feb-26 148.5 Mar-26 149.1 Apr-26 149.9 May-26 150.8 Jun-26 151.9 Average 148.65 DA 63.76%= 63%

AICPI reading source: Labour Bureau To find the final percentage, this data is plugged into the government's standard calculation formula: