DA hike: Tamil Nadu, MP, Himachal, Rajasthan, Kerala — Full list of states with dearness allowance hikes ahead of Diwali

The Union Cabinet has hiked dearness allowance by 3% for central government employees and pensioners, raising the component from 60% to 63% of basic pay, effective from 1 July, as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendation.
Under the 7th CPC recommendations, DA is revised twice a year, using data from the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI). This “Diwali gift” is the second DA increase this year, after the Centre hiked the component by 2% in April from 58% to 60%, effective from 1 January.
DA is a percentage of employees' basic pay that aims to mitigate the impact of the rising cost of living and inflation. Usually, announcements from the Centre come in March and October, with rollouts in January and July. Over 1 crore beneficiaries — about 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees gain from DA and dearness relief (DR) hikes.
Besides the Finance Ministry's announcement on 28 October, state governments also hiked DA for employees and pensioners ahead of Diwali. This includes a 5% hike by the Himachal Pradesh government, 3% DA hikes each by the Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan governments, and 2% increases by the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Keralam governments.
Notably, after the Centre's April announcement, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) revised the DA and DR for employees for May, June and July 2026. Later, the Indian Railways also announced a 2% hike in DA and DR for staff and pensioners. Further, several states also followed the DA and DR hike announcements, including Telangana, Sikkim, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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