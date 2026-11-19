DA hike: The state governments of Jharkhand, Mizoram and Odisha have each announced increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief, according to a separate PTI reports this week.

Notably, after the Finance Ministry's announcement on 28 October, a number of state governments also hiked DA for employees and pensioners.

This includes a 5% hike by the Himachal Pradesh government, 3% DA hikes each by the Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat governments, 2.5% increase by the Karnataka government, and 2% increases by the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala governments.

Here's a look at the latest DA and DR hikes, who's eligible and how much hike has been approved by each government.

Jharkhand hikes DA, DR by 3 The Jharkhand state government on Wednesday hiked DA and DR by 3 percentage points for employees and pensioners, respectively, from 60% to to 63%, PTI reported officials sstated.

The raise will benefit around 3 lakh state government employees and pensioners, the officials said.

"The hike will be effective from July 1," as per Vandana Dadel, Additional Chief Secretary of Cabinet Secretariat and Vigilance Department.

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The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, where 41 proposals were approved, including ₹37.36 crore for construction of a degree college at Vishrampur in Palamu district.

Mizoram hikes DA, regularises contract staff The Mizoram state government on Tuesday announced a four percentage-point hike in DA for its employees, raising it from 46% to 50% with effect from December 1, an official said.

Notably, the state had hiked DA for employees from 36% to 44% in November 2025, followed by a another increase to 46% with effect from April 1. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma here, as per another PTI report.

Further, the state cabinet approved doubling DA for contractual employees from 10% to 20%, effective December 1; and also approved the regularisation of contractual employees who have completed more than 10 years of service and provisional employees who have served for over 14 years, the official said.

Upgradation of the pay level of District Fisheries Development Officers from Level 10A to Level 11 was also given the nod, among other proposals.

Odisha hikes DA by 3% The Odisha government has hiked DA and DR for state employees and pensioners, respectively, by 3%, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Tuesday PTI reported.

Around 8.5 lakh Odisha government employees and pensioners will benefit from the raise, officials said. The component has been increased from 60% to 63%, coming into effect retrospectively from July 1, it added.

The increased DA will be paid in cash along with the salary for the month of November, as per a statement from the CM's Office.