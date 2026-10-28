DA hike July 2026 salary increment calculator: What will be increase in monthly amount with 3% dearness allowance hike?

The central government on Wednesday announced a 3-percentage-point increase in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners, respectively. The decision is set to benefit 48 lakh employees and 68 lakh pensioners.
The hike is expected to take the DA rate from 60% to 63% of basic pay, translating into an additional ₹540 per month for an employee with a basic pay of ₹18,000 and ₹1,500 per month for someone drawing ₹50,000.
As DA is calculated as a percentage of basic pay rather than total monthly income, those with higher basic pay will receive a larger monthly increase.
The revised rate will provide additional financial support to central government employees and pensioners amid inflation. The effective date, arrears and payment schedule will be governed by the official government order.
Dearness allowance is calculated as a percentage of basic pay under the 7th Central Pay Commission's pay structure. The calculation does not include other salary components such as house rent allowance (HRA) or transport allowance.
DA calculation formula: DA amount = Basic pay × (DA rate ÷ 100)
For an employee getting a basic salary of ₹35,000, the calculation would be:
The same formula applies to central government employees with any basic pay, whether drawing ₹30,000, ₹40,000, ₹50,000 or more, to calculate their DA amount and the hike they would receive.
The 3-percentage-point increase in DA can be calculated by applying the additional 3% to an employee’s basic pay. Here is how the estimated monthly increase would vary across different basic pay levels:
|Basic pay per month
|DA at 60%
|DA at 63%
|Monthly hike
|₹18,000
|₹10,800
|₹11,340
|₹540
|₹30,000
|₹18,000
|₹18,900
|₹900
|₹40,000
|₹24,000
|₹25,200
|₹1,200
|₹50,000
|₹30,000
|₹31,500
|₹1,500
|₹1,00,000
|₹60,000
|₹63,000
|₹3,000
These figures represent the increase in the DA component alone, rather than the total change in take-home salary. Actual take-home pay may differ because of deductions and other salary-linked adjustments.
The effective date of the revised DA rate is July 1, 2026; thus, government employees will also be getting arrears from July 2026.
For an employee with a basic pay of ₹18,000, the additional DA would amount to ₹540 per month. If the hike is effective from July 2026, the total additional DA for four months, from July to October, would be ₹2,160.
Like we discussed already, DA is an inflation-linked component of salary paid to central government employees to help offset rising living costs.
The government generally revises it twice a year, with changes effective from January 1 and July 1. While the January revision is commonly announced in March or April, the July revision is often announced in October.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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