DA hike July 2026 salary increment calculator: What will be increase in monthly amount with 3% dearness allowance hike?

The central government on Wednesday announced a 3-percentage-point increase in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners, respectively. The decision is set to benefit 48 lakh employees and 68 lakh pensioners.

The hike is expected to take the DA rate from 60% to 63% of basic pay, translating into an additional ₹540 per month for an employee with a basic pay of ₹18,000 and ₹1,500 per month for someone drawing ₹50,000.

As DA is calculated as a percentage of basic pay rather than total monthly income, those with higher basic pay will receive a larger monthly increase.

The revised rate will provide additional financial support to central government employees and pensioners amid inflation. The effective date, arrears and payment schedule will be governed by the official government order.

How is DA calculated on salary? Dearness allowance is calculated as a percentage of basic pay under the 7th Central Pay Commission's pay structure. The calculation does not include other salary components such as house rent allowance (HRA) or transport allowance.

DA calculation formula: DA amount = Basic pay × (DA rate ÷ 100)

For an employee getting a basic salary of ₹35,000, the calculation would be:

Basic pay: ₹ 35,000

35,000 Existing DA at 60%: ₹ 21,000

21,000 Revised DA at 63%: ₹ 22,050

22,050 Additional monthly DA: ₹ 1,050

1,050 Additional DA over 12 months: ₹ 12,600 The same formula applies to central government employees with any basic pay, whether drawing ₹30,000, ₹40,000, ₹50,000 or more, to calculate their DA amount and the hike they would receive.

Estimated DA hike at different basic pay levels The 3-percentage-point increase in DA can be calculated by applying the additional 3% to an employee’s basic pay. Here is how the estimated monthly increase would vary across different basic pay levels:

Basic pay per month DA at 60% DA at 63% Monthly hike ₹ 18,000 ₹ 10,800 ₹ 11,340 ₹ 540 ₹ 30,000 ₹ 18,000 ₹ 18,900 ₹ 900 ₹ 40,000 ₹ 24,000 ₹ 25,200 ₹ 1,200 ₹ 50,000 ₹ 30,000 ₹ 31,500 ₹ 1,500 ₹ 1,00,000 ₹ 60,000 ₹ 63,000 ₹ 3,000

These figures represent the increase in the DA component alone, rather than the total change in take-home salary. Actual take-home pay may differ because of deductions and other salary-linked adjustments.

Will employees receive arrears? The effective date of the revised DA rate is July 1, 2026; thus, government employees will also be getting arrears from July 2026.

For an employee with a basic pay of ₹18,000, the additional DA would amount to ₹540 per month. If the hike is effective from July 2026, the total additional DA for four months, from July to October, would be ₹2,160.

When is DA revised? Like we discussed already, DA is an inflation-linked component of salary paid to central government employees to help offset rising living costs.