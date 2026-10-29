DA hike news: 10-year growth - How central govt dearness allowance rate rose from 2% in 2016 to 63% in 2026 | Explained

Dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees has risen from 2% of basic pay in 2016 to 63% in 2026, following the latest 3-percentage-point hike approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, October 28.

The government revises this allowance twice a year, with changes effective from January 1 and July 1. While the January revision is announced in March or April, the July revision is generally announced in October.

The latest revision is expected to benefit around 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners, as dearness relief (DR) for pensioners has also been hiked by 3% during this cycle. The combined annual cost of the increase in DA and DR is estimated at ₹10,016 crore.

How much the DA rate grew over the last decade The Union government raises the DA and DR rate to offset the impact of inflation and rising living costs on central government employees and pensioners.

Here's how the growth in DA rate looks like over the past decade:

— 2016: DA stood at 125% under the 6th pay commission in January. With the implementation of the 7th pay commission, this was incorporated into revised basic pay, resetting DA to 0% under the new pay structure. The allowance was subsequently raised to 2% in July 2016.

— 2017–2018: DA rose to 5% in 2017 and 9% in 2018.

— 2019: DA increased to 17%.

— 2020: DA remained frozen at 17% amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

— 2021: DA rose to 31% after frozen instalments were restored.

— 2022–2023: DA climbed to 38% in 2022 and 46% in 2023.

— 2024–2025: DA increased to 53% in 2024 and 58% in July 2025.

— 2026: DA rose to 60% in January and 63% in July.

How is DA calculated on salary? Dearness allowance is calculated as a percentage of basic pay under the 7th Central Pay Commission's pay structure. The calculation does not include other salary components such as house rent allowance (HRA) or transport allowance.

DA calculation formula: DA amount = Basic pay × (DA rate ÷ 100).

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For an employee drawing a basic salary of ₹18,000, DA at 60% would be ₹10,800 per month. With the revised DA rate of 63%, the amount will increase to ₹11,340 per month. This means the employee would now get an additional DA amoount of ₹540 per month, or ₹6,480 over 12 months.

The same formula applies to central government employees with any basic pay, whether drawing ₹30,000, ₹40,000, ₹50,000 or more, to calculate their DA amount and the hike they would receive.

Since DA is calculated as a percentage of basic pay rather than total monthly income, those receiving higher basic pay will get a larger monthly increase.

Will employees receive arrears? The effective date of the revised DA rate is July 1, 2026; thus, government employees will also be getting arrears from July 2026.